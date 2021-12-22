Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 9,784 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,784 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Silgan stock opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.07. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.