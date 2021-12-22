Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.72 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,422 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 17,033 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Tapestry worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

