Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,252 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,865 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

