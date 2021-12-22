Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $2.71 Million Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of SL Green Realty worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 30.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 59.4% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,939,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 42.1% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 176,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.