Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $115.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.93. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

