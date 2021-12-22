Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Sells 167,779 Shares

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $315,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SND opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $34.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Smart Sand by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 50,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smart Sand by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Smart Sand by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

