Small Love Potion Market Capitalization Reaches $147.59 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00039829 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006696 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

