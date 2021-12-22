Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Slate Grocery REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

SRRTF opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

