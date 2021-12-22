Silver Lake Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,996 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $327.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

