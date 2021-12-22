Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 27.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $78.04 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

