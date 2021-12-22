Signaturefd LLC Has $354,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $276.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $255.23 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

