Signaturefd LLC Buys 566 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

NYSE:O opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

