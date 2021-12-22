Signaturefd LLC Buys 329 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

