Signaturefd LLC Buys 261 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,553,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 165,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

