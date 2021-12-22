Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,762 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 36.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in American International Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American International Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

American International Group stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

