SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) President James E. Barnes Sells 2,200 Shares

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) President James E. Barnes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SGMA opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

