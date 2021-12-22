Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,792 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.48 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

