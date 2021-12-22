Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $96,187,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $84,272,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $66,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.