Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $144.82 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KGI Securities started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.94.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.