Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cummins stock opened at $211.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.68.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

