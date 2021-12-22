Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $69.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

