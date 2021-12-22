Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Kroger by 31.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $51,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

