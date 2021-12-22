Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.88

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and traded as low as $3.59. Sientra shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 443,011 shares.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Get Sientra alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $216.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.08.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The company had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sientra news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,200 shares of company stock valued at $499,696 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sientra by 45,920.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 41.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.