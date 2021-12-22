Sidoti Boosts Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target to $77.00

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its price target raised by research analysts at Sidoti from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

CSV stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.21. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 57,802 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

