Short Interest in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Rises By 17.6%

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth about $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth about $477,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth about $955,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLGA stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. TLG Acquisition One has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

