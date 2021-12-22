Short Interest in Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Drops By 18.3%

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 15th total of 356,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 582.8 days.

Shares of MLLGF opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

MLLGF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services.

