Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Declines By 19.4%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.20. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $96.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
