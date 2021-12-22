Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Declines By 19.4%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.20. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $96.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYZ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 746.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,554,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

