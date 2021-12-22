Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Grows By 16.8%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of HYMTF opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. Hyundai Motor has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways.

