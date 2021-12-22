Short Interest in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Decreases By 17.6%

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 508,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

FMX opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average of $82.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.