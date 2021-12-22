Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Decreases By 18.4%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ FGM opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $674,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

