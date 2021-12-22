Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Decreases By 17.1%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter.

DMB stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

