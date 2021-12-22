Short Interest in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Declines By 17.6%

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 314,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

AUTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research downgraded AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of AUTO opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.20. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoWeb will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. 19.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

