Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €182.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($204.49) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($225.84) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($235.96) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €185.73 ($208.68).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

ETR SAE opened at €114.00 ($128.09) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €116.50 ($130.90) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($279.78). The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of €142.64 and a 200-day moving average of €142.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.