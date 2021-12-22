Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €182.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($204.49) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($225.84) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($235.96) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €185.73 ($208.68).

ETR SAE opened at €114.00 ($128.09) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €116.50 ($130.90) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($279.78). The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of €142.64 and a 200-day moving average of €142.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

