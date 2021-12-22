ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $455,571.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $455,571.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $488,675.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $177.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.59 and a beta of 1.30. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 890.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

