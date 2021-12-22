Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 636.25 ($8.41).

SHB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.72) to GBX 650 ($8.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.85) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.58) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.25) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.20) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of LON SHB traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 592.50 ($7.83). The stock had a trading volume of 472,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,182. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 621.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 614.30. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 508.50 ($6.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.05%.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.