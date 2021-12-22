SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Wayfair by 311,389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,100,000 after purchasing an additional 731,765 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,818,000 after purchasing an additional 175,200 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 246,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Wayfair by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,110,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,727,000 after purchasing an additional 169,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on W. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.43.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $403,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,236 shares of company stock worth $26,174,284. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $204.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.23 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

