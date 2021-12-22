SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $194.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.98 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.76.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

