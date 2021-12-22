SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,558,000 after purchasing an additional 791,504 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,107,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $241.61 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

