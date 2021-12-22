SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,224.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 770.14 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,018.73 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,393.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,567.73.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

