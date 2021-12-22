Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $412.25

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$412.25 and last traded at C$410.00, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$410.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$399.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$388.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.01.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($19.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.45 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

