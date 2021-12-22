Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 149.25 ($1.97).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays cut shares of Senior to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.34) to GBX 137 ($1.81) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.38) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 190 ($2.51) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 123.40 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 81.90 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.47). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £517.56 million and a PE ratio of -17.38.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

