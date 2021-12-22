Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 134,423 shares.The stock last traded at $12.52 and had previously closed at $12.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth $2,779,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 183,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,866 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

