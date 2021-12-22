Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp’s (NASDAQ:SGIIU) Quiet Period Set To End on December 27th

Seaport Global Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:SGIIU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Global Acquisition II had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SGIIU stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

