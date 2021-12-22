Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.8% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.07. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

