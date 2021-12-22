Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.2% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

LOW stock opened at $246.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.