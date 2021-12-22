Sculati Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 71,121 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,112,000 after acquiring an additional 63,654 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 852,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

