Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $33.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.