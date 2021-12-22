Sculati Wealth Management LLC Buys 166 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $340.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.19 and its 200 day moving average is $357.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

