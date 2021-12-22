Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.26

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.26 and last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

Separately, TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

