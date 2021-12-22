Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $88.78 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

